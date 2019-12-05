Ifu Ennada, ex-housemate of the Big Brother Naija, says she is quitting ‘Beautifuennada’, a skincare beauty brand owned by her.





The reality TV star took to her Instagram page to share an emotional post, saying she will no longer be in the business of making skin care products.





In the short video clip posted on Wednesday, Ennada was seen shedding tears intermittently which suggests all is far from being well for her.





“Hey, guys, Ifu Ennada here, I’m making this video to tell you guys that I have decided that I will no longer be selling my bold ifuennda products because…” she said in the video.

This was followed by series of texts where she also expressed her bitterness in taking the decision.





“I can’t do this anymore…I’ve tried. I don’t know what God wants from me, I don’t know why this happened now… @beautifuennada is now in God’s hand. I’m done for now,” she wrote on her personal page.

There was another post that showed she could be staging a comeback in the business soon.





On her business page, she wrote: “In everything we give thanks… We’re grateful for all your love and support over the last 1yr. We will come back stronger. God’s Will will be done.”