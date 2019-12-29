/ / I am very proud of you’ – Davido’s father praises him after sold out concert





Nigerian superstar, Davido has shared a screenshot of his Whatsapp chat with his father, Dr. Deji Adeleke who attended his headline concert, ‘A Good time’, last night, December 28th.





Risky crooner thrilled fans at his concert ‘A Good Time With Davido’ at Eko Atlantic City.





Davido’s dad who must have enjoyed the show, showered praises on his son after the show had ended.





See chat below.





The event commenced with performances from Lil Frosh, B-Red and DJ E-Cool. Around 1:30 am, the singer came onto the stage to roving hype from Special Spesh, the roar of an excited crowd of all ages and the ‘finally’ feeling. He was dressed in all black – a shiny jacket and a cap.





Davido thrilled fans with perfect doses of excitement, intensity and contemporary appreciation. He traveled back in time for songs like ‘Dami Duro’ and brought it a little forward to ‘Ekuro’ and then further forward to ‘IF’ ‘Blow My Mind’ and ‘Risky.’