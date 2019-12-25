



Nigeria’s former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki, (rtd) released on bail on Tuesday, after four years of detention by the DSS, said he is now ready to resume his trial for corruption and money laundering.





In an interview with the Hausa Service of VOA, Dasuki said he is ready to defend him over a $2.1billion money laundering charge by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.





“Of course, I stopped going to the court because I was granted bail but the government refused to release me and I said whenever the bail order is complied with I will appear before the court and defend myself. I am ready,” the former NSA said.





Dasuki also said he is in good health.





“Thank God I am in good health. I have no ailment at all,” said Dasuki who also refused to blame the federal government for his long detention. But he argued that there must be ‘fairness.’





“There is nothing really to say to the government. Everything that happens to an individual is from God. It is only God’s will that will prevail. It is ignorance or lack of faith that pushes some to think that certain individuals are behind their predicaments.





“Everything is ordained by God. Like you said, I was detained for four year and I am out today. Only God knows tomorrow. The only thing is that there must be fairness. Whoever goes to the Mosque on Friday must surely have heard the Imam always preach for fairness and honesty. There is a reason for that. Everyone should listen to it.”





The former NSA was first arrested on December 1, 2015 by DSS and has been arraigned in various courts by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on various charges related to corruption in the management of $2.1 billion funds meant for procurement of arms for soldiers fighting Boko Haram.





Dasuki had pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail by the various court.





The cases have been stalled on account of his unwillingness to attend the courts, after the DSS flagrantly disobeyed the court.





On November 13, 2018, the former NSA submitted a letter to the presiding judge, Justice Mohammed, that he will no longer make himself available for trial following the “brazen violation” of his constitutional right to liberty.





But in a stunning move on Tuesday, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami ordered the DSS to comply with the court order granting the former NSA bail.





Freed with him is the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, who also had two bail orders flagrantly disobeyed by above-law DSS.