



David Lyon, governor-elect of Bayelsa state, paid a courtesy visit to T.B. Joshua, founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), on Sunday.





Decked in a white attire, Lyon stood before the congregation as Joshua introduced him.





While giving him a charge , T.B. Joshua admonished him to meet the expectations of his people who voted him.





“He is not a new person to us because he is a brethren. He has been a hardened believer in the blood of Jesus. I know God will use him.”he said.

“I want you to know that the only way Bayelsa people will believe you are the one they voted for is for you to meet the expectations of the Bayelsa People. He is banking on our prayers because the best is yet to come… I am at your service. By that I meant I will make sure the expectations of the Bayelsa people is executed.





“I have a word of wisdom for you . It is better to live purely upon the fruit of God’s goodness than to live plentifully upon the product of our sin”





Speaking on his visit to the Synagogue, Lyon said he was there “for a Thanksgiving to God Almighty for the successful Governorship election in Bayelsa State.”





Lyon, who ran under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) defeated Duoye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).