The Lagos state police command has narrated how Faith Onyiwara, a corps member who was kidnapped in the Epe area of the state, on Friday, was rescued.





In a statement on Tuesday, Bala Elkana, the command spokesman, said she was rescued in a swampy forest around Ilamija area of Epe.





Onyiwara was said to have been abducted on her way to a community development service (CDS) meeting, while the kidnappers demanded N50 million for her release.





Elkana said officers from the command led by Hakeem Odumosu (pictured), the state commissioner, overpowered the kidnappers in a gun battle and secured the corps member’s release.

He said no ransom was paid while Moses Ofeye, leader of the group, sustained gunshot wounds and was arrested.





“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, coordinated the rescue operation of one Faith Onyiwara, a corps member serving at the ABC Farm in Ilamija Nla Village,” Elkana said.





“The corps member was rescued around 2.20 a.m. today in a swamp forest around Ilamija Nla in Epe after a gun battle. The kidnappers’ ring leader, Moses Ofeye, 31, from Ondo State, of Ijaw origin, was arrested with gun wounds.





“The victim was taken to hospital for medical attention due to the shock and trauma she experienced and long-distance she had to trek. But she is in a stable condition.





“The CP has handed her over to the Lagos State Coordinator of the NYSC and her family. Faith Onyiwara was abducted on Friday, November 29, 2019, while on her way to attend CDS meeting at Ilamija, Epe.





“The abductors demanded a ransom of N50m but later reduced it to N400,000 from the farm manager to be dropped at Ijebu Ososa area. But no ransom was paid.





“The Lagos State Coordinator of the NYSC and family of the rescued Corp member were filled with gratitude to the Commissioner of Police for rescuing their daughter alive.”



