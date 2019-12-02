Budding role interpreter, Nneoma Okoro has recounted how veteran actress, Ramsey Nouah helped her interpret a romantic role. Okoro described the experience as awkward and stimulating.She said: “In the movie ‘Levi’ shot in 2017 in Enugu she was supposed to be the A-lister actor’s nurse, a night nurse with a script to seduce him.“I remember having scenes where I seduced him. Tension nearly killed me but thanks to him. He noticed and asked the director for a 20 minutes recess on my behalf. He called me outside and took out his phone and showed me a super hilarious video on YouTube which we saw together and laughed over. Ramsey knew I hadn’t worked with him before, so, it was natural to have tensions and he made it way easier for me. I respect artists that understand their craft well enough, their fame will always go far. Prior to then, I had always wanted to work with Ramsey Nouah, having watched him as a kid while growing up. It was a dream come true.”