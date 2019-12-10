The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Offences Commission on Monday said a senator representing Imo State diverted a constituency project to his personal hotel.The ICPC commissioner in the state, Udonsi Arua, made the claim during the celebration of the 2019 United Nations International Anti-Corruption Day in Owerri.Arua equally alleged that another federal lawmaker, who procured tricycles and buses for constituency project, also packed them in his residence without giving them to his constituents.Delivering a goodwill message on behalf of the ICPC Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, Arua, who appealed for the collaboration and cooperation of the citizens in the fight against corruption, said, “When a country’s institutions are weakened by corruption, for instance, its security forces would not be trusted, its borders would become porous, criminality will fester and insecurity may be internationalised.”