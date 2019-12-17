An operative of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mohammed Goji, on Monday, told the Federal High Court in Abuja how Faisal Maina, son of Abdulrasheed Maina, allegedly withdrew N58m from an account with the United Bank of Africa.Maina (Faisal’s father) is standing trial before the same judge, Justice Okon Abang, for alleged money laundering.Goji, principal detective superintendent with the anti-graft agency, said he was a member of the EFCC team that investigated the alleged offences the defendant was accused of.Led in evidence by the prosecuting counsel, Mr Mohammed Abubakar, the witness told the judge, Justice Okon Abang, that Faisal was born on June 2, 1993, making him 26 years old, contrary to reports that he was 20.He told the judge the defendant withdrew the total amount of N58, 101, 585.02 from the UBA account 1018636805 bearing the name, Alhaji Abdullahi Faisal Farm, which belonged to his father.He said, “From Exhibit B, there were a number of withdrawals by the defendant (Faisal).“The sum of N700, 000 was withdrawn on June 18, 2019; N300, 000 was withdrawn on July 9, 2019 and again, N150, 00O was also withdrawn.“From Exhibit B, the total withdrawal in Alhaji Abdullahi Faisal Farms II is N58, 101, 585. 02.”He said Faisal was a co-signatory to Alhaji Faisal Abdullahi Farm.The witness also listed some companies in which Faisal was said to be a shareholder. The companies, according to the witness, included Cruise City Ltd, with the defendant allegedly having 500, 000 ordinary shares.Goji also told Justice Abang that based on Exhibit D58A, Faisal wrote his father’s name as Maina Abdullahi in the asset declaration form which he completed and submitted to the EFCC.He also said Faisal wrote a statement to the EFCC about three or four times. The statements were tendered by the prosecuting counsel.There was no objection by the defence lawyer, Mohammed Monguno.Justice Abang adjourned the matter till Tuesday.