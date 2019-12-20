



Duncan Mighty, Nigerian record producer, has narrated how some operatives of the Imo state police command allegedly beat him up and stole his $22,000 while in their custody.





The singer’s narration comes few days after he was arrested over his alleged involvement in an N11 million deal signed under Rochas Okorocha, former governor of the state.





Ikeokwu Orlando, spokesman of the command, had said his arrest followed a petition filled by M2, an upcoming singer, alleging that Duncan Mighty failed to fulfill his part of the deal which required him to groom his (M2’s) music career.





But in a series of posts and video clips shared on his social media page on Friday, the singer accused the police of brutalising him while also fleecing him of $22k given to him by a client.





He further lamented that despite honouring a phone call from the state government, they still went ahead to kidnap him.





“Imo state government and Duncan Mighty for real life after honouring your phone call but you said Korokoro kidnap is a fraud,” he wrote.





“Yet you did not mention the first place I was taken to and the anti- kidnapping led by Commander Linus and Ola I was also taking to after enough beating collected physical cash 22k dollars given to me by CEO penthouse whom God used as my guardian angel, plus duress mobile transfer.”