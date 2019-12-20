Duncan Mighty, Nigerian record producer, has narrated how some operatives of the Imo state police command allegedly beat him up and stole his $22,000 while in their custody.
The singer’s narration comes few days after he was arrested over his alleged involvement in an N11 million deal signed under Rochas Okorocha, former governor of the state.
Ikeokwu Orlando, spokesman of the command, had said his arrest followed a petition filled by M2, an upcoming singer, alleging that Duncan Mighty failed to fulfill his part of the deal which required him to groom his (M2’s) music career.
But in a series of posts and video clips shared on his social media page on Friday, the singer accused the police of brutalising him while also fleecing him of $22k given to him by a client.
He further lamented that despite honouring a phone call from the state government, they still went ahead to kidnap him.
“Imo state government and Duncan Mighty for real life after honouring your phone call but you said Korokoro kidnap is a fraud,” he wrote.
“Yet you did not mention the first place I was taken to and the anti- kidnapping led by Commander Linus and Ola I was also taking to after enough beating collected physical cash 22k dollars given to me by CEO penthouse whom God used as my guardian angel, plus duress mobile transfer.”
View this post on Instagram
IMO STATE GOVERNMENT AND DUNCAN MIGHTY FOR REAL LIFE AFTER HONORING YOUR PHONE CALL BUT U SAY KOROKORO KIDNAP NA FRAUD YET U DID NOT MENTION THE FIRST PLACE I WAS TAKING TO AND THE ANTI KIDNAPPING LED BY COMANDER LINUS AND OLA I WAS ALSO TAKING TO AFTER ENOUGH BEATING COLLECTED PHYSICAL CASH 22k DOLLARS GIVEN TO ME BY CEO @kryxtal_penthouse WHOM GOD USED AS MY GUARDIAN ANGEL. PLUS DURESS MOBILE TRANSFER 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭GOD I KNOW WHO YOU ARE. NO BE ME SAY UR BOY GO LOOSE ELECTION WHY SENDING M2 UR FOUNDATION STUDENT WHO WAS NOT EVEN PRESENT UNTIL AFTER SIGNING WHY NOT EFCC WHY DETAINING ME AT ANTI KIDNAP😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 OGA YOU GET GOVERNMENT POWER BUT ME I GET GOD YOU GET ALL HIGH RANKINGS BUT MY MAMA RAISED AN ALTAR FOR ME .. YOU SAID I SHOULD PLAY THE SHOW AT WANGELE FOR UR BOY OZB AFTER USING MY PICS WITHOUT INFORMING MY MANAGEMENT BUT I STILL LOYAL PERFORM FOR 3 HOURS AFTER @phynofino OZB CARRY MY 6m balance TUWAMA BUT U FORGET SAY VIDEO NO BE DIDO. SOM CELEBS FOLLOW BELIEVE DEM BLOGGERS CHANNELS BBC SIMPLY BECAUSE YOU SAW INFRASTRUCTURAL AND JOB CREATING ACHIEVEMENT GOTTEN IN THE SAME PORTHARCOURT SOME SAID MY CAREER WONT SMELL 2years has now given birth to the answer of my people @jamycitybase A WORLD CLASS MTV AMERICA STANDARD TELEVISION STATION 85% READY WORTH N234million YET NO LOAN NO PARTY NO NDDC ABI. GOD HAS SAID IS TIME FOR OUR INDUSTRY TO COME ALIVE .. JESUS I LOVE U . MORE VIDEOS LOADING #JUSTICEFORDUNCANMIGHTY @muhammadubuhari @realdonaldtrump @iam_otunba02 @channelstelevision @instablog9ja @tundeednut GOD WILL SOMEHOW SOMEWAY BRING THAT PERSON WHOM HE WILL USE TO blesss us ... OFFICER CHIDIEBERE GOD BLESS YOU FOR YOUR GOOD HEART YOU ARE A POLICEMAN WITH THE HEART OF GOLD UPON SAY YOU BE THE IPO YOU MAKE SURE SAY THE BEATING STOP THAT MORNING. TO EVERYONE WHO PRAYED FOR ME GOD BLESS YOU MORE . #justiceforduncanmighty
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.