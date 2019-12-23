



The Lagos Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has sealed off Club Quilox for noise pollution and traffic congestion.





This was announced on Monday by Jubril Gawat, a senior special assistant to the Lagos state governor on new media.





This comes after the club organised its annual 36-hour party which ended at 8am on Monday.





Shina Peller, a member of the federal house of representatives representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency who is also the owner of the club, was detained at Moroko Police Station, Lagos.









“Peller was at Moroko Police Station to bail some of Club Quilox’s customers who had allegedly parked on the road during a show at the club,” Popoola said.





“Prior to the kickoff of the 36 hours non-stop show which usually holds every year at Quilox, Peller had informed the concerned Lagos traffic authorities to avoid unnecessary traffic gridlock.





“On getting to Moroko Police Station, the police started harassing Peller and even went as far as seizing all his phones for no reason.





“The continuous harassment and unjust detaining of a member of House of Representatives, Peller, by the police calls for urgent attention of the media, and the commissioner of police”



