/ / Hold your fake prophesies, God doesn’t speak only at end of year – Pastor Giwa tells Nigerian pastors

Senior Pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Jesus Christ, Adewale Giwa has urged Nigerians to quickly disaprove negative words coming from religious leaders ahead of 2020.





In a statement he signed and made available on Sunday, Giwa advised any pastor or prophet who plans to release his 2020 fake prophecies to hold on to them.





He specifically wondered why some clergymen would wait till end of the year before they hear from God.





“Very soon, they will show up with different prophecies, claiming they receive them from God.





“Kindly ask them what they have been waiting for since January till now. Are they serving God of ‘every year?





“As for me, my God speaks to me any time I call Him.





“Christianity is a relationship; every relationship is established and maintained through communication.





“They surely know what people want to hear ; people like to be deceived and that is why some Christians are falling apart today.





“Our God is not limited to one form of communication. If you could wait for 12 months before hearing from God, then, something is wrong.





“I want to tell Nigerians to rebuke negative words that might come from any of them

as we are planning to enter the year 2020.





“There is no evil formed against the children shall prosper in Jesus Name.





“God is omnipresent; He is sovereign. The bible is filled with accounts of God speaking with individuals, to families, and to nations.





“The Bible is God’s Word, and everything we need to know in order to be saved and live Christian life is there.





“His divine power has given us everything we need for life and godliness through our knowledge of Him who celled us by his own glory, according to 2 Peter 1:3,” Giwa stated.





On the economic and political issues of Nigeria, the cleric blamed religious leaders for neglecting the truth and setting their foots on the path of the wicked.





He said,” They have set their foots on the path of the evildoers. They are now eating with the devil instead of fighting to save the oppressed.





“I just discovered that some of us are the major obstacles blocking progress of the people.





“God forbid, if aggrieved Nigerians today should attack the people perceived to be enemies of the country, those people should be men of God.





“Some of us need to be killed first before killing politicians, and that is the truth.





“We have disappointed Nigerians, and they no longer trust our words.





“You can’t believe that politicians would steal public money and come to the church and donate part of the money he stole.





“A pastor would quickly collect the money and pray for him. Please, ask them where did they get money to buy private jets? Where did they get money to build tertiary institutions and so on?





“They are honoring God in their lips, but their hearts are far from God. It is impossible to serve two masters. It is either you serve God or you serve money.





“They claim to know God, but they deny Him by what they do. They are detestable, disobedient, and unfit to do anything good.





“Devil is gradually winning the war against Christians. The solution to it is for us to hold on to the WORD OF GOD.





“They have abandoned the teachings of Jesus Christ because of the things of the world. Look at how they are now confusing the children of God.





“No wonder Jesus Christ said in Luke 18:8 that, “I tell you that he will avenge them speedily. Nevertheless, when the Son of Man cometh, shall he find faith on earth?”