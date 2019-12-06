



Opeyemi, the wife of Omoyele Sowore, says her husband’s life now depends on a global outcry and it is urgent that the government is held accountable.





Sowore who had been detained by the Department of State Services (DSS) since August was released on Thursday, but, in a show of force, rearrested on Friday at the court premises.





In her message shared by Angela Quintal, a journalist, Opeyemi described the development as a gross misuse of power.





“Today was a turning point in Nigeria’s history, unlike anything its democracy has ever seen,” she wrote.





“In just 24 hours, the world witnessed Nigeria’s democracy disintegrate further with gross misuse of power and outrageous display of lawlessness.





“After the judge adjourned the court until Friday 11th, and she reaffirmed my husband’s freedom, chaos ensued. Armed DSS operatives strangled and forcefully harmed Yele in an attempt to rearrest him. The judge fled the courtroom for her own safety.





“With brutal force, the DSS operatives were successful in taking my husband again.





“This government has shown us repeatedly their irrational conduct and extreme inability to follow the rule of law. We don’t have the luxury of time, it’s urgent that we hold this government accountable. We cannot go at this alone, Sowore’s life depends on a global outcry, your advocacy and intervention.”





In a video message on Tuesday, Sowore’s mother had also begged President Muhammadu Buhari to free her son.





Sowore, convener of #RevoltionNow Movement, was arrested over his planned nationwide protest.







