Hillary Clinton, former United States, US, Democratic presidential candidate, has reacted to the impeachment of the country’s president, Donald Trump by the House of Representatives.Clinton said Trump abused his powers and left the lawmakers with no choice but to impeach him.The former Democrat’s presidential candidate, who lost to Trump in the 2016 US elections stated this in her verified Twitter handle.“One of our most precious rights as Americans is the right to determine who our leaders are,” she tweeted on Wednesday.“The president abused his powers to cheat in the next election and rob us of that right. Then he obstructed Congress to cover it up. Impeachment is the only remedy,” she tweeted.Trump was formally impeached by the House of Representatives, for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress on Wednesday.The vote had followed weeks of testimony, related to his dealings with Ukraine. 230 to 197 votes in the Democratic-majority House saw to the impeachment of the US president.Trump now becomes the third president in US history to be impeached.