/ / Gunmen invade Edo deputy governor’s family house

Gunmen on Saturday invaded the family house of the Edo State Deputy Governor, Mr Philip Shaibu.It was gathered that residents in the house were sleeping when the robbers struck.Shaibu, who hails from Jattu in Estako West Local Government Area, built his country home opposite his family house.Eyewitness accounts said neighbours were able to chase the gunmen away while one of them was arrested.The name of the arrested suspect was given as Victor Johlear. Police sources said Victor named other suspects to include Uche Ogoke, Monday Kingsley, Pius Lucky and Sunday Goodluck.The source added that all other suspects were arrested at different locations while items such as a cut-to-size locally-made gun, gun powder and weeds suspected to be marijuana were recovered from the suspects.One of the suspects identified as Emeka, however, escaped.A family source said it was the policemen at Shaibu’s residence that arrested Victor after they scaled the fence.A source in the police, however, said Victor led them to his house where other suspects were arrested.When contacted, Shaibu confirmed the incident, saying the suspects were already helping the police with their investigation.It was learnt that the suspects have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further interrogation.But another account of the incident revealed that the suspect arrested was a hoodlum who scaled the fence and landed in the premises of the old house of the deputy governor.It was learnt that two groups of boys in the community had a fight early in the day and were separated.But apparently not done with the fight, one of the groups returned to launch an attack on their opponents on Friday evening.It was gathered that the opponents fought back and in the process, one of the fleeing attackers, in a bid to escape, scaled the fence and landed on the premises of the deputy governor’s family house with a local gun allegedly in his possession.Victor was said to have been arrested by a policeman on duty and that he named four other members with whom they carried out the attack on their opponents.When contacted, the state Commissioner of Police, Lawal Jimeta, said he was out of the state for an official duty.Also, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Chidi Nwabuzor, also said he was not aware of the incident and that he was first hearing about it from our correspondent.