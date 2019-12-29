/ / Guide us where we are wrong -Senate President, Lawan begs Nigerians





Senate President Ahmad Lawan has pleaded with Nigerians to guide the national assembly whenever things are going wrong.





Lawan made the plea at a reception where he was honoured alongside Abubakar Aliyu, minister of state for works and housing, in Damaturu, Yobe state capital, on Saturday.





He asked Nigerians to continue to support the federal lawmakers and to not hesitate to call them to order when they act wrong.





He said: “I want to use this opportunity to appeal to Nigerians to continue to support us in the National Assembly; to advise us and to guide us where we are wrong or where we are about to be wrong.”

The senate president, who has at various times been accused of blind loyalty to the executive, also pledged to run a non-partisan leadership at the national assembly.





He said the actions and decisions of the federal lawmakers will be for the benefit of Nigerians.





“I can take it upon myself to run a non-partisan senate, where party does not determine what we do. What we do could be determined by the interest of Nigeria,” he said.





“Every Nigerian, regardless of his political party, wants to see an economy that works and also wants to live in peace.”





Maimala Buni, governor of Yobe state, commended Lawan for creating “harmonious relationship” between the legislative and executive.





He said the senate president has restored the “vital trust” between the two arms of government.





“For the first time, in a very long time, senator Ahmed Lawan has also restored the January-December budget circle as provided for in the 1999 constitution which gives the government better opportunity in delivering on its mandate,” Buni said.



