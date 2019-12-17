



Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers on Tuesday presented a budget of N530 billion for 2020 to the state House of Assembly.During the presentation, the governor said the budget tagged “Budget of Reassurance” would focus on driving infrastructure and speeding growth process in the state.Wike said budget was made up of N374 billion capital expenditure and N156 billion recurrent expenditure.“The state budget for 2020 is over N50 billion higher than the 2019 figure and it is expected to generate more growth in the economy,’’ he said.Responding, the Speaker, Mr Ikunyi-Awaji Ibani commended the governor on his assurance to focus more on developing the state economy.Ibani promised continued cordiality with the executive in moving the state forward.