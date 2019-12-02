



The Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has sacked all his political appointees.





The sack is coming few days after the governorship election.





In a statement issued on Monday from the office of Secretary to the Kogi State government, Dr. Mrs. Ayoade Folashade Arike said aside commissioners and media aides to the governor, all others have been sacked.





It was gathered that, no reason was given for the sack.





According to the statement, the appointees are to handover immediately to the highest ranking officers in their ministry and agencies.