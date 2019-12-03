



Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has called on the people of the state, especially Muslims, to pray to Allah to bring his wrath on those abusing the Holy Qur’an.





Matawalle made the call on Monday in Gusau at the opening of the state chapter of the 2019 Qur’anic recitation competition (Musabaka).





“This prayer is necessary because the perpetrators are committing a high level of immorality and their provocation and sin can cause a lot of problem to us as citizens, so we should pray so that Allah’s punishment will not affect the innocent.





“At our level as a government, l have set up an investigative committee and anyone found to have had a hand in it however highly placed in the society, will be punished as prescribed by the Islamic law,” he said.

The Governor warned that his administration would not condone any form of unwholesome act in the State and directed security agents to be more vigilant in order to bring people behind such acts to book.





Speaking on the Qur’anic recitation competition, Matawalle said the State Government had set up a credible organising committee and had given the members adequate logistics for a smooth and successful outing.





He urged members of the committee to be fair in the discharge of the responsibility, NAN reports.





“You know this is not just something you will do as business as usual but an affair that touches on both your worldly life and the one after death, so do it with the utmost fear of Allah in mind,” he said.