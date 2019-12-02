Actress Etinosa Idemudia has stirred up another controversy after she boldly stated that she would mess up the Quran in 2 seconds if given the chance.
This comes after a few days after she took to her Instagram to state that a passage in the Bible book of Proverbs is a scam. She revealed this in a Live Instagram video which showed her smoking weed and using the Bible as Ashtray.
Many who reacted to her video stated that she can get away with it because Christians are lenient. They urged her to try the same with the Quran and see what will happen to her.
In response, Etinosa Idmeudia shared as seen in the screenshot below.
In another Instagram post, Etinosa wondered how one can effect change by living in denial. She also urged those she claimed are worse than her to retrace their step and stop hiding behind a religion they know nothing about.
She wrote "How do you effect change when u are living in denial? You are worse than me. Be honest and slowly retrace your steps. stop hiding behind religion you know nothing about. I poured out my heart all through last night pondering on the words of this song and asking God DEEP questions. Questions bring answers. Answers bring truth. The truth brings Freedom. I feel much better. @daddyfreeze I appreciate you but everybody should keep my name from their mouth. This race is Per Head. As for @tundeednut #EyanLegbegbe don't worry yourself, I will call @oyemykke for you"
