Nigerian actress, model and presenter, Nancy Isime has said most people misinterpret what feminism truly means.Speaking in a chat with Koko Magazine she said:”People are misinterpreting what feminism really stands for, in the sense that it is just women empowerment, as a woman you are powerful, you can do anything it doesn’t necessarily mean you drag a man’s role, I mean, I feel as women we are even more powerful if we understand our womanhood, and what we are capable of and how powerful it is to be a queen. You know, the more you realise, the more you understand that a feminist is just someone who wants not just equal rights, but someone who understand who she is and she wants to live her life, she wants to be known as a woman, as a strong woman for everything she stands for.Asked about her stance on plastic surgery, Isime said:”On plastic surgery, go for it if you have to, do whatever you want to, I don’t really know how to tell people how to live their lives, if it makes you comfortable, if it makes you happier, by all means, darling, as long as you don’t ask me for money or anything else, you better do you”.Isime also added that she hasn’t been a victim of sexual harassment.“I haven’t really had any. Every set comes with its own little worst experience, I have come to realise. But, it all adds up and thats the reason why we are here today, so I can’t really say this is the worst, bad experiences are part of life”.