Italian World Cup winner, Gennaro Gattuso, was named as Napoli’s new coach on Wednesday, replacing the sacked Carlo Ancelotti, the Serie A club announced.
The 41-year-old Gattuso, who won the World Cup with Italy in 2006, left his previous role as AC Milan boss at the end of last season after failing to take the team into the Champions League.
(AFP)
