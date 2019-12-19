



The lingering crisis in Kano State emirate council has deepened as four new emirs, recently appointed by governor, Abdullahi Ganduje on Thursday shunned emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi ll at a Passing out Parade Ceremony of Regular Course Cadets, holding now in the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil.





The governor, recently signed into law, the bill for the creation of four additional Emirates with first-class emirs in Bichi, Gaya, Karaye and Rano after a high court nullified the first law in November.





However, the four emirs, who arrived at the venue of the ceremony earlier than Mr Sanusi, did not pay homage to him, despite the fact that he had been appointed as Chairman of the Council of emirs by Mr Ganduje, an appointment he neither accepted nor declined up till date.





Our reporter, who was at the venue, observed that when Mr Sanusi arrived at the scene, he did not exchange pleasantries with the other four emirs.

It was learnt that five seats were reserved for the five emirs, but after the emirs of Bichi, Gaya, Karaye and Rano took to their seats, the one arranged for Mr Sanusi was occupied by the emir of Kuje.





When Mr Sanusi arrived at the venue, he proceeded to another stand where the officials of the ceremony provided another seat for him.





Our reporter also gathered that as Mr Sanusi sat, no one among the four new emirs, including that of Bichi, Aminu Ado Bayero, who is his blood relation came to pay homage to him.





It was also gathered that one of the palace guards of the Bichi emir, said the four emirs would not go and greet Mr Sanusi because he too, did not greet them when he arrived.





“Forget him. We will not greet him. He is not worth our greetings. He should have greet the four emirs who he met here. How would they go and greet him? no,” said the palace guard.





Also, another palace guard of emir Sanusi told our reporter that “we don’t care if they fail to come and pay homage to our Emir. We will not take that seriously. Since our Emir has sat on his seat, we have no worry whether they salute him or not,” he said.





Recall that crisis between Messrs Sanusi and Ganduje broke out immediately after the later was declared the winner of the controversial governorship rerun election in March, accusing the monarch of taking sides with his major challenger, Abba Yusuf.





The situation prompted the governor to create the four additional first-class Emirates, allegedly to whittle down the power of Mr Sanusi.





This is the first time the five emirs meet at a function since their re-appointment in early December.