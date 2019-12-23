



In what looks like snubbing of a reconciliation committee backed by the Federal Government and headed by two former Heads of States, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, Yakubu Gowon and others, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has jetted out to Saudi Arabia for his annual vocations.





This is despite intervention on the protracted feud between Governor Ganduje and Muhammad Sanusi II, the Emir of Kano by Generals Gowon and Abubakar (rtd).





The governor apparently shunned the committee and insisted on travelling to Saudi Arabia on Monday evening to celebrate his 70th birthday in the Holy Land.





Already, reports indicate that the two former heads of military states have contacted Ganduje through the Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi to book their appointment, but Ganduje said that he won’t be available.









According to the source, the duo of Gowon and Abdulsalam had insisted on meeting the Governor in Kano instead of Abuja to smoothen the reconciliation between him and Emir Sanusi.





Similarly, the federal government backed committee led by General Abdulsalami Abubakar was also working in another direction to resolve the dispute.





A statement signed by Adamu Fika, Wazirin Fika, disclosed that “two State Governors are also members of the committee. These are Gov. Kayode Fayemi (who is also the chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum) and Gov. Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State.”





Fika further revealed that other members of the Committee include:, Alhaji Adamu Fika, Wazirin Fika, CFR, Gen. Muhammadu Inuwa Wushishi, CFR, GCON, Alhaji Abdullahi Ibrahim, SAN, Dr. Dalhatu Sarki Tafida, OFR, CFR, Dr. Umaru Mutallab, CON, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, CFR, Sheikh Sharif Ibrahim Saleh and Dr. Adamu Fika – Secretary





Fika hinted that the committee was working with the full understanding and cooperation of the Federal Government and initial contact has been made with His Excellency the Governor of Kano, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, as well as with His Highness the Emir of Kano, Sarki Muhammadu Sanusi II.





According to Fika, the feuding personalities “have each confirmed to holdback from taking any further actions until the committee has fully undertaken and finalised this exercise of reconciliation and resolution.





He added “similarly, they each has respectively undertaken to call on all their supporters and sympathisers including social media operators to refrain from making statements, declarations, songs, articles, blogs and all actions inimical to the spirit and process of good governance, order and reconciliation. We call on everyone to hearken to the call of their principals.”





When contacted, the office of the Governor as well his Deputy were not available to respond to this story.