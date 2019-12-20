



Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano, has given Muhammad Sanusi II, Emir of Kano, two days to accept or reject his appointment as head of the state’s council of chiefs.





The directive was contained in a letter dated December 19, and signed by Musa Bichi, permanent secretary, special duties, on behalf of the secretary to the state government.





On December 9, Ganduje appointed Sanusi as the head of the council of chiefs, following his assent to a law that created other emirates, whittling the emir of Kano’s powers.





He had also asked Sanusi to immediately summon the inaugural meeting of the council in accordance with the provisions of the law.





However, Sanusi is yet to accept or reject the appointment more than a week after, according to the letter signed by Bichi.





In the letter, Ganduje said it is important for the emir to “accept the appointment or otherwise”.





It read: “By this letter, His Excellency the Executive Governor is requesting His Highness, the Emir of Kano (Sarkin Kano) to indicate his acceptance of otherwise of his appointment as the chairman of Kano State Council of Chiefs as conveyed vide letter no SSG/REPA/S/A/86/T and dated 9th of December. 2019.





“The acceptance of otherwise should reach His Excellency the Executive Governor of Kano State within two days of the receipt of this letter.





“As you await further directive of His Excellency, the Executive Governor on the matter, it is important to accept the appointment or otherwise.





“Accept the assurance of the Highest esteem and regards of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kano State.”





The directive is the latest in the series of drama on reported moves to dethrone Sanusi as emir of Kano.





Although the governor previously denied there was such a plan, he said on Thursday that he has been asked to dethrone the emir.







