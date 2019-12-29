/ / Game Of Thrones actor, Andrew Dunbar dies

Actor Andrew Dunbar, the body double for Theon Greyjoy on HBO’s Game of Thrones and a frequent extra on the series, died at home in Belfast, Ireland on Christmas Eve.His death was confirmed by friends and coworkers, but no cause was given, reportsDunbar was in his 30s and also worked as a DJ. His acting career included appearances on the TV shows Line Of Duty and Derry Girls. He also worked as a Game of Thrones tour guide.Pamela Smyth, Head of Crowd Makeup on Game of Thrones, said Dunbar drew attention among the thousands of extras on the set.“Even among the thousands of extras that came through the crowded room on Thrones – Andrew always stood out.“Always professional and mannerly with a big broad beaming smile. A beautiful soul – he will be missed by all the GoT family,” she said.