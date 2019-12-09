



Nollywood megastar, Funke Akindele has just announced the death of her father on her social media platforms, Instagram and Twitter.





“Dad!!! May your soul Rest In Peace!! I tried Dad! I did!! We love you but God knows best!!! #iwish i can turn back the hands of time”.





Funke however did not indicate when the old man died or his age.





Messages of condolence are already pouring for the star actress, better known with the cognomen, Jenifa.





“RIP Sir”, wrote Tonto Dikeh.





“So sorry for your loss sis”, Official Waje said