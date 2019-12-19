



The National Judicial Council led by Ibrahim Muhammad, chief justice of Nigeria, has recommended the appointment 33 judges as heads of courts across 11 states of the nation.





In a statement, Soji Oye, NJC’s director of information, said the council resolved to send the list of candidates to the governors of the various states after a meeting which held on December 17 and 18.





Anambra, Kebbi, Cross River, Zamfara, Ogun, Osun, Rivers, Imo, Sokoto, Ekiti and Niger are the states for which the judges were recommended.





Below is the list of judges:

Onochie Manasseh Anyachebelu, chief judge, Anambra state high court of justice

Mohammed Suleiman Ambursa , chief judge, kebbi state high court of justice

Akon Bassey Ikpeme, chief judge, cross River state high court of justice

Kadi Umaru Muhammad Gusau, grand kadi, Zamfara state sharia court of appeal

Mobolaji Ayodele Ojo, president, customary court of appeal, Ogun

Foluke Eunice Awolalu, president, customary court of appeal, Osun

Stephens Dirialakeibama Jumbo, judge, Rivers state high court of justice

Chuku Mark Onyema, judge, Rivers state high court of justice

Fibresima Florence Atili, judge, rivers state high court of justice

Olufunmilayo O. Stanley, judge, Ogun state high court of justice

Olukemi Olusola Yetunde Oresanya, judge, Ogun state high court of justice

Onyeka Vincent Ifeanyichukwu, judge, Imo state high court of justice

Leweanya Kechinyere A., judge, Imo state high court of justice

Vivian O. B. Ekezie, judge, Imo state high court of justice

Eze Nonye Eke, judge, Imo state high court of justice

Ihuoma Grace Chukwunyere, judge, Imo state high court of justice

Ibeawuchi Edith Chinyere, judge, Imo state high court of justice

Aminu Garba Sifawa, judge, Sokoto state high court of justice

Mohammed Mohammed, judge, Sokoto state high court of justice

Raliya Uthman Muhammad, judge, Sokoto state high court of justice

Obafemi Makanju Fasanmi, judge, Ekiti state high court of justice

Salisu Alhassan Majidadi, judge, Niger state high court of justice

Binta Bawa, judge, Niger state high court of justice

Danladi Ahmad, judge, Niger state high court of justice

Bello Khalid Jega, kadi, Kebbi state sharia court of appeal

Amadi Ericonda, judge, customary court of appeal, Rivers

Michael Kolawole Peters, judge, Ogun state high court of justice

Anthony Olusesan Araba, judge, Ogun state high court of justice

Adebisi Olusola Femi-Segun, judge, Ogun state high court of justice

Obichere Ijeoma Josephine, judge, customary court of appeal, Imo

Nze Ifeanyi Tennyson, judge, customary court of appeal, Imo

According to the statement “all recommended candidates are expected to be sworn in after approval by their respective state governors and confirmation by the respective state house of assembly.