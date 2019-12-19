The National Judicial Council led by Ibrahim Muhammad, chief justice of Nigeria, has recommended the appointment 33 judges as heads of courts across 11 states of the nation.
In a statement, Soji Oye, NJC’s director of information, said the council resolved to send the list of candidates to the governors of the various states after a meeting which held on December 17 and 18.
Anambra, Kebbi, Cross River, Zamfara, Ogun, Osun, Rivers, Imo, Sokoto, Ekiti and Niger are the states for which the judges were recommended.
Below is the list of judges:
- Onochie Manasseh Anyachebelu, chief judge, Anambra state high court of justice
- Mohammed Suleiman Ambursa , chief judge, kebbi state high court of justice
- Akon Bassey Ikpeme, chief judge, cross River state high court of justice
- Kadi Umaru Muhammad Gusau, grand kadi, Zamfara state sharia court of appeal
- Mobolaji Ayodele Ojo, president, customary court of appeal, Ogun
- Foluke Eunice Awolalu, president, customary court of appeal, Osun
- Stephens Dirialakeibama Jumbo, judge, Rivers state high court of justice
- Chuku Mark Onyema, judge, Rivers state high court of justice
- Fibresima Florence Atili, judge, rivers state high court of justice
- Olufunmilayo O. Stanley, judge, Ogun state high court of justice
- Olukemi Olusola Yetunde Oresanya, judge, Ogun state high court of justice
- Onyeka Vincent Ifeanyichukwu, judge, Imo state high court of justice
- Leweanya Kechinyere A., judge, Imo state high court of justice
- Vivian O. B. Ekezie, judge, Imo state high court of justice
- Eze Nonye Eke, judge, Imo state high court of justice
- Ihuoma Grace Chukwunyere, judge, Imo state high court of justice
- Ibeawuchi Edith Chinyere, judge, Imo state high court of justice
- Aminu Garba Sifawa, judge, Sokoto state high court of justice
- Mohammed Mohammed, judge, Sokoto state high court of justice
- Raliya Uthman Muhammad, judge, Sokoto state high court of justice
- Obafemi Makanju Fasanmi, judge, Ekiti state high court of justice
- Salisu Alhassan Majidadi, judge, Niger state high court of justice
- Binta Bawa, judge, Niger state high court of justice
- Danladi Ahmad, judge, Niger state high court of justice
- Bello Khalid Jega, kadi, Kebbi state sharia court of appeal
- Amadi Ericonda, judge, customary court of appeal, Rivers
- Michael Kolawole Peters, judge, Ogun state high court of justice
- Anthony Olusesan Araba, judge, Ogun state high court of justice
- Adebisi Olusola Femi-Segun, judge, Ogun state high court of justice
- Obichere Ijeoma Josephine, judge, customary court of appeal, Imo
- Nze Ifeanyi Tennyson, judge, customary court of appeal, Imo
According to the statement “all recommended candidates are expected to be sworn in after approval by their respective state governors and confirmation by the respective state house of assembly.
