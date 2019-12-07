



An episode of Mark Angel Comedy, Burna Boy’s ‘Killin Dem’, and sex-for-grades undercover, the BBC Africa documentary, have made YouTube’s 2019 most-watched videos in Nigeria.





YouTube, an American video-sharing platform, released its list of the most-watched videos in Nigeria spanning music, comedy, politics, sports, and other categories.





According to the platform, the videos that made the listicle reflect Nigerians love for sport and entertainment as they are notable for their number of views, shares, comments, likes, among other criteria.





“The top trending videos in Nigeria for 2019 reflect the nation’s love of sport and entertainment. The top three trending videos in Nigeria are ‘Commander’ by Mark Angel Comedy, ‘Aiyetoro Episode’ 1 by SCENEONE TV and UEFA Champions League | Liverpool vs Barcelona | Highlights by Supersport,” it said.





“Beyond the affinity for entertainment and sports, the 2019 list also revealed that Nigerians are turning to YouTube to keep up with trending news stories. The BBC Africa Documentary ‘Sex for Grades’ and Ynaija’s interview with Busola Dakolo made it as top trending videos.”





See the full lists below:





Top 15 videos watched in Nigeria in 2019, excluding major music labels

Mark Angel Comedy — COMMANDER

Sceneone TV — Aiyetoro Town Episode 1- UPGRADE

Supersport — UEFA Champions League | Liverpool vs Barcelona | Highlights

GhenGhenJokes — INTERVIEW (ATIKU OR BUHARI)

Xploit Comedy — The Spirit of Stinginess

AyoAjewole Woliagba-YPM — SUNDAY TO REMEMBER

Broda Shaggi — THE PROPHET

Kyinkyinaa Twan Comedy — AM PROFESSIONAL MECHANIC

BBC News Africa — Sex for Grades: Inside Nigerian and Ghanaian universities

— Sex for Grades: Inside Nigerian and Ghanaian universities Kenny Blaq — THE AFRICAN PRAISE EXPERIENCE 2019

Big Brother Naija — Finale: And Mercy Wins

Splendid TV — MAD OVER YOU EPISODE 4

RÉvsVEVO — POCO DANCE TUTORIAL – HOW TO DO THE POCO DANCE

Chop Daily — How To Zanku Part 2

Ynaija — How I Met Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo and The First Rape – Busola Dakolo





Top 15 music videos watched by Nigerians

Zlatan x Burna Boy — Killin Dem

Davido x Chris Brown — Blow My Mind

Rudeboy — Reason With Me

Naira Marley x Zlatan — Am I A Yahoo Boy

Kizz Daniel — MADU

Naira Marley — Soapy

Teni — Uyo Meyo

Benson Ken — Is back with a Powerful Worship Medley – Talent Hunt 9.

Adekunle Gold x Simi — Promise

Rema — Dumebi

Rudeboy – Double Double [Official Video] ft. Olamide, Phyno

Fireboy DML — JEALOUS

Larry Gaaga x Wizkid – Low

Timaya — Balance

Teni — Power Rangers

YouTube’s list comes as part of ‘YouTube Rewind’, a scheme which brings together the biggest viral videos “featuring today’s biggest YouTube stars and current affairs personalities.”





“The scheme has featured a montage of clips from the top videos, channels, and moments of the year set to a soundtrack from powerhouse artists Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, and Billie Eilish.”