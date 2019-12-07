An episode of Mark Angel Comedy, Burna Boy’s ‘Killin Dem’, and sex-for-grades undercover, the BBC Africa documentary, have made YouTube’s 2019 most-watched videos in Nigeria.
YouTube, an American video-sharing platform, released its list of the most-watched videos in Nigeria spanning music, comedy, politics, sports, and other categories.
According to the platform, the videos that made the listicle reflect Nigerians love for sport and entertainment as they are notable for their number of views, shares, comments, likes, among other criteria.
“The top trending videos in Nigeria for 2019 reflect the nation’s love of sport and entertainment. The top three trending videos in Nigeria are ‘Commander’ by Mark Angel Comedy, ‘Aiyetoro Episode’ 1 by SCENEONE TV and UEFA Champions League | Liverpool vs Barcelona | Highlights by Supersport,” it said.
“Beyond the affinity for entertainment and sports, the 2019 list also revealed that Nigerians are turning to YouTube to keep up with trending news stories. The BBC Africa Documentary ‘Sex for Grades’ and Ynaija’s interview with Busola Dakolo made it as top trending videos.”
See the full lists below:
Top 15 videos watched in Nigeria in 2019, excluding major music labels
- Mark Angel Comedy — COMMANDER
- Sceneone TV — Aiyetoro Town Episode 1- UPGRADE
- Supersport — UEFA Champions League | Liverpool vs Barcelona | Highlights
- GhenGhenJokes — INTERVIEW (ATIKU OR BUHARI)
- Xploit Comedy — The Spirit of Stinginess
- AyoAjewole Woliagba-YPM — SUNDAY TO REMEMBER
- Broda Shaggi — THE PROPHET
- Kyinkyinaa Twan Comedy — AM PROFESSIONAL MECHANIC
- BBC News Africa — Sex for Grades: Inside Nigerian and Ghanaian universities
- Kenny Blaq — THE AFRICAN PRAISE EXPERIENCE 2019
- Big Brother Naija — Finale: And Mercy Wins
- Splendid TV — MAD OVER YOU EPISODE 4
- RÉvsVEVO — POCO DANCE TUTORIAL – HOW TO DO THE POCO DANCE
- Chop Daily — How To Zanku Part 2
- Ynaija — How I Met Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo and The First Rape – Busola Dakolo
Top 15 music videos watched by Nigerians
- Zlatan x Burna Boy — Killin Dem
- Davido x Chris Brown — Blow My Mind
- Rudeboy — Reason With Me
- Naira Marley x Zlatan — Am I A Yahoo Boy
- Kizz Daniel — MADU
- Naira Marley — Soapy
- Teni — Uyo Meyo
- Benson Ken — Is back with a Powerful Worship Medley – Talent Hunt 9.
- Adekunle Gold x Simi — Promise
- Rema — Dumebi
- Rudeboy – Double Double [Official Video] ft. Olamide, Phyno
- Fireboy DML — JEALOUS
- Larry Gaaga x Wizkid – Low
- Timaya — Balance
- Teni — Power Rangers
YouTube’s list comes as part of ‘YouTube Rewind’, a scheme which brings together the biggest viral videos “featuring today’s biggest YouTube stars and current affairs personalities.”
“The scheme has featured a montage of clips from the top videos, channels, and moments of the year set to a soundtrack from powerhouse artists Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, and Billie Eilish.”
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.