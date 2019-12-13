A diesel tanker accident has caused gridlock at BJ junction inward Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos state.





In a series of tweets on Friday, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said the collapsed tanker occupied the entire road, causing traffic congestion.





“Upturned diesel tanker at BJ junction inward CivicCenter occupying the entire road as the body has been separated from the head,” it tweeted.







“The trailer head has been moved off the road. The tanker body will be evacuated shortly. Traffic diversion still ongoing for now. Motorists should be patient”.









Traffic is very heavy approaching Lekki r/a through the Tollplaza to the scene of the accident at BJ.@Gidi_Traffic @trafficbutter @lagostelevision @lagostraffic961 Traffic Situation:Traffic is very heavy approaching Lekki r/a through the Tollplaza to the scene of the accident at BJ. @TrafficChiefNG December 13, 2019

With the deployment of emergency officials, the road has now been cleared for commuters.





The authority asked drivers to exercise caution while driving.



Tanker now moved to a side while the road is being cleared from all debris and spillage.

Both the head and the body are on opposite sides of the road and will be totally evacuated soon. @Gidi_Traffic @trafficbutter @lagostraffic961 pic.twitter.com/PhQoOYGBEW [8.11am] #Update Tanker now moved to a side while the road is being cleared from all debris and spillage.Both the head and the body are on opposite sides of the road and will be totally evacuated soon. @TrafficChiefNG December 13, 2019