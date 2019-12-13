 Fuel tanker accident causes gridlock in Victoria Island | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
A diesel tanker accident has caused gridlock at BJ junction inward Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos state.

In a series of tweets on Friday, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said the collapsed tanker occupied the entire road, causing traffic congestion.

“Upturned diesel tanker at BJ junction inward CivicCenter occupying the entire road as the body has been separated from the head,” it tweeted.

“The trailer head has been moved off the road. The tanker body will be evacuated shortly. Traffic diversion still ongoing for now. Motorists should be patient”.


With the deployment of emergency officials, the road has now been cleared for commuters.

The authority asked drivers to exercise caution while driving.




