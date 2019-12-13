A diesel tanker accident has caused gridlock at BJ junction inward Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos state.
In a series of tweets on Friday, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said the collapsed tanker occupied the entire road, causing traffic congestion.
“Upturned diesel tanker at BJ junction inward CivicCenter occupying the entire road as the body has been separated from the head,” it tweeted.
“The trailer head has been moved off the road. The tanker body will be evacuated shortly. Traffic diversion still ongoing for now. Motorists should be patient”.
The tanker body has been turned back on its tyres. Evacuation will be completed soon. Please be patient.@TrafficChiefNG @Gidi_Traffic @trafficbutter @lagostelevision @lagostraffic961 pic.twitter.com/DfCDwvi05C— LASTMA (@followlastma) December 13, 2019
Traffic Situation:— LASTMA (@followlastma) December 13, 2019
Traffic is very heavy approaching Lekki r/a through the Tollplaza to the scene of the accident at BJ.@TrafficChiefNG @Gidi_Traffic @trafficbutter @lagostelevision @lagostraffic961
With the deployment of emergency officials, the road has now been cleared for commuters.
[8.11am] #Update— LASTMA (@followlastma) December 13, 2019
Tanker now moved to a side while the road is being cleared from all debris and spillage.
Both the head and the body are on opposite sides of the road and will be totally evacuated soon. @TrafficChiefNG @Gidi_Traffic @trafficbutter @lagostraffic961 pic.twitter.com/PhQoOYGBEW
The road has finally been opened both ways. Motorists urged to be patient and avoid rushing to prevent another road crash.— LASTMA (@followlastma) December 13, 2019
The heavy traffic expected to dissipate soon. Officers fully on ground to manage the traffic situation.@TrafficChiefNG @Gidi_Traffic @trafficbutter pic.twitter.com/7y8W739kd5
