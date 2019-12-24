Femi Fani-Kayode has revealed that Abba Kyari, Malami, Hadi Sirika and Kayode Fayemi were the people who convinced President Muhammadu Buhari to order the release of Sambo Dasuki and Omoyele Sowore.
He wrote on Twitter on Tuesday: “I can tell you authoritatively that 4 people fought from within to get Dasuki & Sowore released & eventually managed to convince Buhari. They are Abba Kyari, Malami, Hadi Sirika and Kayode Fayemi. They represent the liberal and cerebal wing of the Buhari Govt. & I commend them.”
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.