Former Nigerian footballer, Philip Osondu has died in Belgium after taking self to the hospital to be examined on Thursday.
He was said to have felt unwell at work and decided to visit the hospital where he subsequently died.
Osondu played regularly for the youth teams of Nigeria, but never reached the first team.
In 1987 he participated in the World U-16 tournament in Canada. Nigeria reached the final, but then lost on penalties to the Soviet Union.
He got the World Cup Golden Ball as best player of the tournament.
