The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) says it will begin a nationwide tax enforcement exercise on tax defaulters on Wednesday, December 18.





In a statement released on Tuesday by Wahab Gbadamosi, FIRS’ head of communication and servicom, the tax agency advised tax defaulters to pay up.





The statement quoted Abiodun Aina (pictured), the acting executive chairman of FIRS, urged defaulters to settle their tax liabilities to avoid any inconveniences or interruptions in their operations.





“The FIRS hereby informs all taxpayers (individuals, partnerships, enterprises, corporate organisations, ministries, departments and agencies) who are in default of payment of taxes arising from self-assessment, tax audit, tax investigation, transfer pricing audit, demand notices and any other liabilities, that the service will commence a nationwide tax enforcement exercise from 18 December, with a view to prosecuting defaulters and recovering all outstanding tax liabilities,” the statement read.

“All taxpayers are therefore strongly advised to settle their tax liabilities within seven days of the notice to avoid any inconveniences or interruptions in your operations.”





Aina said the enforcement is pursuant to the provisions of Section 8, 26 (2), 33 and 35 of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (Establishment Act, 2007).





The taxes covered by the enforcement are petroleum profits tax, companies income tax, value-added tax, withholding tax, tertiary education tax, NITDA levy, stamp duty and capital gains tax.



