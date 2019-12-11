The Senate scheduled to embark on Christmas break tomorrow (Thursday) had to shift it forward to enable it to consider and confirm the appointment of a new Chairman for the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS.Recall that the former Chairman Babatunde Fowler was removed last Monday by the Presidency and replaced by Mr Mohammed Nami.Fowler’s tenure had expired last Monday and it was renewed by the Presidency.This came to fore when the Senate suddenly during plenary had asked the committee on Finance to screen the appointee and report back next week.But the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan was quickly reminded that the Senate was vacating on Thursday.It was resolved immediately that the break should be shifted till next week Thursday to enable the Senate to approve the appointment.