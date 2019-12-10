



A final year student of Law Department in the Rivers State University has been stabbed to death in her apartment in Port Harcourt.





The victim, who was identified as Matilda Itonyo Mark, was said to have been raped and subsequently stabbed by her assailants inside her apartment close to Eagle Island.





24-year old Matilda’s body was found in her pool of blood.









The Rivers state Police Command and the Management of the Rivers State University were yet to react to the incident as at the time of reporting this.