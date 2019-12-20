Saleh Mamman, minister of power, has inaugurated a special task force on the power sector.





Speaking in Abuja on Thursday, the minister said the task force will function as an advisory team to address power challenges in the country.





Mamman said the committee is part of the ongoing reforms to improve on policies and innovative technologies in the sector.





The task force is chaired by Abubakar Sambo, a professor, while Olabamiji Ogunleye is the vice-chairman.





Members of the committee are Sunusi Bichi, Sam Okoro, Goodluck Enimakpokpo, Chidi Adabanya, Musa Usman Yola, and Abubakar Tambuwal.





Also on the committee are Shehu Inuwa, Tunji Ariyomo, S.S Adamu, Faruk Yusuf, Ivy Joyce Adi-Elekwa, Abba Aliyu, Isa Ado Maidoya and Mahmud Tukur.





Others are Haruna Musa, Vincent Dogo, Abubakar Jika Jiddere, Nurain Hassan Ibrahim, E.O Ajayi and Haruna Ladan.





“It is in line with this that I have designed the concept of setting up this committee so as to achieve short term service delivery gains while maintaining policy consistency of the federal government,” Mamman said.





“Therefore, the ministerial task force on power, within its tenure of two years is to help with developing, planning and driving forward, the reform plan for the Nigerian power sector.”





In 2010, the Jonathan administration inaugurated the presidential task force on power (PTFP) to drive the implementation of reforms in the sector.





The task force was dissolved in 2016 by the Buhari administration.



