/ / FG moves to withdraw military from volatile areas, says ‘Nigeria NOT at war’





The federal government says it will withdraw the military currently stationed in some volatile spots in the country beginning from the first quarter of 2020.





Ibok-Ete Ibas, chief of naval staff, disclosed this while briefing state house correspondents after the national security council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday.





The military commenced specialised operations in various parts of the country following increasing security challenges.





Some of the military operations were targeted at ending banditry and cattle rustling in the north as well as militancy and kidnapping in the south.

Ibas said part of what was agreed at the meeting is to gradually halt the operations after an assessment of areas involved.





He said the assessment would help determine where peace has returned to enable civil authorities led by the to assume full control of security.





He added that the withdrawal o troops will also allow the military to focus on its primary duty of defending the nation against external aggression.





“It is the work of the police to handle internal security, since Nigeria is not at war,” he said.





“The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps will support the police to provide internal security. Also, you will remember that additional 10,000 personnel were approved for the police recently for recruitment.”



