/ / FG appoints Saratu Shafii as acting head of CAC





The federal government has appointed Saratu Shafii as acting registrar-general of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).





CAC announced this in a brief statement on Tuesday.





“We wish to inform members of the public of the appointment of Hajiya Saratu Mama Shafii as the Acting Registrar-General,CAC. Her appointment was conveyed by a letter dated 30/12/2019 from the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, the supervising Ministry of CAC,” the statement read.





Until her appointment, Shafii was director of incorporated trustee at the commission.





Her appointment comes a few days after the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) ordered Azuka Azinge to step aside as acting registrar-general of the commission over alleged false declaration of assets.





Azinge was arraigned before the tribunal on an 11-count charge on December 23. She was accused of receiving allowances she was not entitled to as an acting registrar-general of the agency.





In its ruling, the CCT granted the motion ex parte filed by the federal government through Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), ordering Azinge to step aside pending hearing and determination of motion before the tribunal.





“That defendant / respondent step aside as the Acting Registrar General of Corporate Affairs Commission over allegation of contravening provision of Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act CAP C1 LFN 2004 pending the hearing and determination of Motion on notice dated on the 17th day of December, 2019,” the order read.





“That the Hon. Minister of Trade and Industry and the Chairman of the Board of Corporate Affairs Commissions pending the hearing and the determination of the motion on notice, dated and filed on the 17th day of December, 2019.”





The tribunal adjourned the hearing till January 6.



