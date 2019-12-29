/ / Female producers also demand sex from actors for movie role- Actor Olusola Michael

Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Olusola Michael has revealed that actors are also victims of sex for movie roles pressure.





In an interview with Sunday Tribune, Olusola disclosed that most actors have been hiding the abuses they've been subjected to by female producers.





According to him, this might be because people hardly believe that male actors also face sexual harassment from female actors and female producers. He also alleged that the new crop of actresses in the movie industry are only seeking for fame and hookups.





Olusola said;

“Most people hardly believe that male actors also face sexual harassment from female actors and female producers. That’s the reality most male actors have been hiding .





"There are cases of female producers insisting to go down with a male actor before involving such actor in their projects . In the same vein, we have actresses who are always here and there as far as men matter is concerned”.