



Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has spoken on alleged moves to dump the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).





The former presidential spokesman has been a strong critic of President Muhammadu Buhari and the federal government.





A statement sent on Sunday said the suggestion was not only false but also deeply insulting.





“Those that are peddling this fake news should bury their heads in shame”, Fani-Kayode noted.

“With what we have witnessed over the last 5 years I would rather die than join a filthy, rat-infested sinking ship like the Almajiri Peoples Congress (APC).





“Those that claim that I have joined them and that seek to link my good name to such a bloodthirsty, blood-lusting, accursed political association of Boko Haramists, Fulani herdsmen, genocidal maniacs, ethnic cleansers, mass murderers, ethnic supremacists, religious bigots, cow-lovers and corrupt treasury looters that have brought nothing but death, division, misery, poverty, incompetence, shame and destruction to our nation and our people will burn in hell forever!





“I am committed to opposing the APC and those that are in their ranks for the rest of my natural life and I will NEVER join them no matter what!





“They are nothing but darkness whilst I stand for the light of God and truth: there can be NO fellowship between light and darkness.”