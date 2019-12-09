



Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, has rubbished the Department of State Services, DSS, for denying that its operatives invaded an Abuja Federal High Courtroom before re-arresting Omoyele Sowore, convener of RevolutionNow Movement.





Recall that last Friday, DSS operatives had reportedly chased out lawyers from the courtroom and attacked journalists after which they re-arrested Sowore.





Following the invasion of the courtroom, the trial judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu adjourned the matter till February 11, 12 and 13, 2020 for definite hearing.





However, DSS denied invading their courtroom before effecting Sowore’s re-arrest.

The spokesperson of DSS, Peter Afunanya, had stayed that the activist’s supporters were only acting an “orchestrated drama” inside the court.





Afunanya had claimed that none of its officers was involved in the incidents recorded in the courtroom.





However, Fani-Kayode said only an “ignoramus” would believe DSS denial.





In a tweet, Fani-Kayode wrote: “Anyone that believes the DSS’s story about what happened in court during the re-arrest of @YeleSowore must be an ignoramus, a fool, a dullard or a village idiot or perhaps all 4 rolled into one.





“If you can believe their concocted and childish fairy tale then you can believe anything.”