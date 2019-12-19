



A former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the impeachment of United States President, Donald Trump.





Donald Trump was formally impeached by the House of Representatives, for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress on Wednesday.





The vote followed weeks of testimonies related to his dealings with Ukraine.





230 to 197 votes in the Democratic-majority House saw to the impeachment of the US president.





Trump now becomes the third president in the history of the United States to be impeached.





Reacting, Fani-Kayode in his Twitter page said, “You impeached him but he remains @POTUS & whether you like it or not he will remain @POTUS till 2025! Yours is a pyrrhic victory.





“The Dems, liberals, globalists, Satanists, unbelievers, paedophiles & all those that hate God’s anointed servant @realDonaldTrump can KISS MY A***.”