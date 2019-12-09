



A Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the nomination of Muhammad M. Nami as the new chairman for the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS.





He takes over from former Chairman of FIRS, Babatunde Fowler, whose term of office expired on Monday, 9th December 2019. The renowned tax consultant is married with children.





Reacting, Fani-Kayode criticised Buhari over the appointment of a Northern Muslim.





The former minister blamed APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for betraying their people.





On his Twitter page, fani-Kayode wrote: “Finally Fowler of FIRS is out and, just as I predicted, he has been replaced by a northern Muslim.





“When will Tinubu and Osinbajo finally accept that they were outflanked, outmanouvered, fooled and scammed into betraying their own people by the Fulani cabal. More to come!”