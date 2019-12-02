



Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, has described Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as a “slave-man.”





Fani-Kayode made the remark in response to Osinbajo’s claim that President Muhammadu Buhari was tolerant of other religions.









He spoke at the opening of the General Assembly of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in Abuja and was contained in a statement signed and sent to Nigerianeye by his spokesperson, Laolu Akande.

The statement titled: “VP: How we hold Villa Church Service besides Buhari’s kitchen every Sunday” reads: “Every Sunday, my family and over 100 Christians attend service in the Chapel at the Villa.





“The Chapel is located in the premises of the President and his family. It is located a few seconds away from the First Lady’s kitchen. Sometimes when I see the President on a Sunday morning, he asks me whether the service is over already or I am escaping from the service!





“That is the sort of tolerance that we need in a multi-ethnic, multi-religious society and it is the duty of leaders to show that sort of example.”





Condemning Osinbajo’s remark, Fani-Kayode in a tweet wrote: “@MBuhari is gracious enough to allow us to have Christian worship behind his kitchen – @ProfOsinbajo.





“Slave-man talking! The next thing he will say is that Buhari is gracious enough to allow Christians to sing hymns and pray in his toilet! And someone said this man is a Pastor?”