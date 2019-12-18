



The Ondo state police command says it is not true that the body of a missing child was found at the altar of Sotitobire Miracle Church in Akure, the state capital.





Irate youths had set the church on fire on Wednesday over a rumour that the corpse of a one-year-old boy declared missing was exhumed in the church.





Gold Kolawole, the baby, was declared missing during a church service in November.





In a statement, Femi Joseph, the command spokesperson, said a popular television station in the state had misled the people to believe the rumour.

“The Ondo State Police Command wishes to inform the general public particularly the People of Ondo State that they should disregard the rumours making the rounds that the body of a recently declared missing boy in the state has been exhumed from Sotitobire church in Akure,” Joseph said.





“It is most unfortunate that this misleading information spearheaded by a popular TV station, has ignited a spontaneous reactions from the people leading to wanton destruction of properties and injuries to many.





“The church building was also set ablaze by irate youths. Some of our officers despatched to the scene to contain the situation were pelted with stones with many of them sustaining injuries. Their patrol vehicle was also badly damaged.





“This rejoinder became necessary to disabuse the minds of many Nigerians who might have fallen for this wicked lies and propaganda. The public should also not be hoodwinked by reports that the command has abandoned the investigation of the incident, as the case file is already on the way to the DPP for legal advice.”



