 Ex-BBNaija reality star, Uriel gets british citizenship | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Ex-BBNaija reality star, Uriel gets british citizenship

10:14 PM 0
A+ A-

Food enthusiast and brand influencer Uriel Oputa is excited to officially be a lawful Briton.

Uriel announced the good news on her social media timeline after she got her citizenship today.

She wrote:

British Babe. Off to buy a bag and drink posh British champagne. Outfit @totalwrap
I’m officially a British Citizen 🥳 Although I was born here I was never entitled because my mother is Nigerian, one yeye law they passed bk then.
Any how I finally decided to close my eyes and go through the Citizenship process it was tough oo but I sailed through the exams. Before!! Me wey get better brain. Just grateful my mum didn’t abandon us in Nigeria years bk when my Dad passed. She fought in a foreign country with Five children. Today I sang the British t National Anthem. I almost swallowed my tongue 😂. I’m British oooo by Law.






Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top