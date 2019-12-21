



Everton has confirmed Italian Carlo Ancelotti as the Club’s new manager. The appointment takes effect from tomorrow.





Marcel Brands, Everton’s Director of Football, said: “Following a rigorous process conducted by all of our Directors, it is a pleasure to now welcome Carlo Ancelotti to Everton. He is one of the finest managers in world football and a proven winner, having achieved a remarkable level of success in each of Europe’s major leagues.





“He is the perfect appointment for us. He embraces our vision for the Club and we are sure that his enthusiasm to take the helm at Goodison together with his tactical abilities and well-renowned man-management will make him successful in this role. This was a clear and exciting decision for the Board to make. It was a unanimous choice and one we were all fully united behind throughout. Carlo has proven time and again, he knows how to build a trophy-winning side and we share the excitement of our fans at the prospect of him leading our team in the years ahead. We’re all greatly looking forward to working with him.”





Ancelotti, who recently quit Napoli, will attend today’s Premier League match against Arsenal at Goodison as a spectator with the Club’s Owner and Chairman prior to meeting the players and taking up his new role from Sunday.





Ancelotti’s first match in the dugout will be the visit of Burnley to Goodison Park on Boxing Day, the club announced.





“This is a great club with a rich history and a very passionate fan base. There is a clear vision from the Owner and the Board to deliver success and trophies. That is something that appeals to me as a manager and I am thrilled at the prospect of being able to work with everybody at the Club to help make that vision a reality.





“I have seen from the performances in the last two weeks that the players are capable of so much. The work Duncan has done is a great credit to him. Strong organisation, strong discipline and the right motivation are some of the key ingredients in football and I’m pleased that he will be part of my backroom team moving forward,” Ancelotti said.





Ancelotti’s feat of winning the Champions League three times underlines his standing as one of world football’s pre-eminent managers. His AC Milan side beat Juventus to win the Champions League in 2003 and he regained the trophy four years later when the San Siro club defeated Liverpool in the final in Athen





The 60-year-old Italian joined Chelsea in 2009 after eight years with Milan, where he also oversaw a Serie A title-winning campaign in 2003/04. He won the Premier League and FA Cup double in his first campaign in English football and, after leaving Chelsea in 2011, went on to end French club Paris Saint-Germain’s 19-year wait for a Ligue 1 title in the 2012/13 season.





Two years with Real Madrid brought Ancelotti’s third Champions League triumph – becoming only the third manager to win Europe’s greatest club prize with two different clubs. He went on to succeed Pep Guardiola at Bayern Munich and seal the 2016/17 Bundesliga title by a 15-point margin from RB Leipzig.





He managed Napoli from May 2018 until December this year, finishing Serie A runners-up to Juventus in his one full season and managing the team to last 16 of CL this season in his last game in charge.





He also enjoyed a decorated playing career winning 12 trophies. An attack-minded midfielder, he won two European Cups and two Serie A titles with Milan, another league crown with AS Roma and was capped 26 times by his country.