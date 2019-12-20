Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has finally accepted his appointment as the chairman Kano state council of chiefs.Sanusi acceptance was conveyed in a letter dated December 19, 2019, signed by Abba Yusuf, acting secretary of the Kano emirate.The monarch took the offer after Abdullahi Ganduje, the governor, gave him a two-day ultimatum to either accept or reject the appointment.“Kindly inform His Excellency that His Highness, Sarkin Kano, has not rejected his appointment as Chairman, Kano State Council of Chiefs. His Highness accepted the appointment,” his letter read.“In doing so, His Highness requested for further directives of His Excellency, the Governor. For clarity, these directives may include, the appointment of other members of the Council, the appointment of staff of the Council, provision of accommodation for the Secretariat and other logistics, to make the Council operational.”The council of chiefs comprise of all the five emirates in the state and other members of the traditional council.The emir of Kano letter was addressed to the secretary to the state government, who was asked to “graciously convey to His Excellency, the Governor, the renewed assurances of the highest esteem and regards of His Highness, Sarkin Kano”.Recall Gandjue and Sanusi had been at daggers drawn after the 2019 elections; the monarch was said to have worked against his (Ganduje) re-election bid.