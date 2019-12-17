The Sokoto zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is currently investigating over sixty cases in Zamfara State.It has also been gathered that the EFCC has handed over to the state government 53 tricycles recovered from a contractor.The Sokoto zonal head of the commission, Abdullahi Lawal, while handing the tricycles to the Zamfara State through the Secretary to State Government, Bala Maru, on Monday, said, “The amount involved is over N200bn and several bank accounts connected to fraudulent activities in regards to this investigation have been frozen by the commission.“We are carrying out a clinical investigation into the activities of the last administration and we want to assure the people of Zamfara State that the commission will not relent in its efforts to prosecute anyone found culpable.“It is also on note that several contractors, who abandoned their projects after receiving billions of naira, have mobilised back to sites in the state as a result of this investigation.”In his response, the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Bala Maru, who represented Governor Bello Matawalle, commended the commission.He said, “On behalf of the Governor of Zamfara State and the citizens of the state, we appreciate the effort of the EFCC and promise to continue to cooperate with them in whatever means to unravel all the corruption cases ongoing in Zamfara.“We are also promising to involve the Commission on the distribution of these recovered items by furnishing them with the names and contacts of the beneficiaries, as well as (allowing them) witness the process of its distribution.”