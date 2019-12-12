



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday filed a motion at a federal capital territory (FCT) high court, seeking separate trial for Sambo Dasuki, former national security adviser (NSA).In 2015, the anti-graft agency had preferred charges against Dasuki in two separate suits before Hussein Baba-Yusuf, a judge of the FCT high court.In the first suit, the former NSA was tried alongside Bashir Yuguda, former minister of state for finance; Attahiru Bafarawa, former Sokoto state governor; his son, Sagir and his company, Dalhatu Investment Limited.They were charged on a 25-count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of public fund to the tune N19.4 billion.In the other suit, he was tried alongside Aminu Baba- Kusa, a former general manager, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), and two firms: Acacia Holdings Limited and Reliance Referral Hospital Limited.They were rearraigned on an amended 32-count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust, dishonest release and receiving various sums of money to the tune of N33.2 billion.In an open letter in 2018, 2018, Dasuki said he would no longer attend trial until the Department of State Services (DSS) complies with orders of different courts which ordered his release.At the last adjourned date, Rotimi Jacobs, the EFCC counsel, expressed dissatisfaction over the continuous absence of Dasuki in the cases.“We can’t be in the same place for four years without moving,” he said.He informed the court that the prosecution had filed a motion dated November 4, seeking the continuation of trial in Dasuki’s absence.Jacobs also added that the charges against the other defendants in both suits might be amended to remove Dasuki’s name to enable other defendants face their trial without further delay.Responding, Solomon Umoh, counsel to Baba-Kusa, vehemently objected to the submissions of the prosecution.He said Dasuki is central to the charge against other defendants and that if he is separated others will not get fair trial.Court session did not hold as scheduled on Wednesday. The case was adjourned till February 13, 2020, to hear the separation separation filed by the prosecution.