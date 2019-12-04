



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday arraigned Aisha Wakil better known as ‘Mama Boko Haram’ over an alleged N66 million fraud.





Wakil was arraigned alongside one Tahiru Daura before Aisha Kumaliya of the Borno state high court, Maiduguri, on a three-count charge of conspiracy and cheating.





This followed a petition filed by one Ali Tijjani, managing director of AMTMAT Global Ventures, against Complete Care and Aids Foundation, a non-governmental organisation run by the defendants.





Tijanni, in his petition, alleged that on September 7, 2018, Complete Care and Aids Foundation awarded his company a contract to supply processed maize grain worth N15 million.

According to him, Wakil, the second defendant, received the product on behalf of Complete Care and Aid Foundation upon delivery but allegedly failed to make payment for it.





He also said his company, upon the request of the defendants, processed and funded their trip to Morocco to the tune of N51 million, but that they refused to make payment for it as well.





“That you Tahiru Saidu Daura, while being a programme manager of Complete Care and Aid Foundation, and Aisha Wakil, being the CEO of Complete Care and Aid Foundation on the 7th September, 2018, in Maiduguri within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, dishonestly induce Ali Tijjani, the CEO and alter ego of AMTMAT Global Ventures to deliver to you, processed maize grains (biski), valued at N15,000,000.00 (Fifteen Million Naira) which you are yet to pay and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 320(a) and punishable under Section 322 of the Penal Code Cap 102 Laws of Borno State,” count two of the charge reads.





The defendants pleaded not guilty to all the charges.





Fatsuma Muhammad, the prosecutor, applied for a trial date and asked that the defendants be remanded in the custody of a correctional centre pending the determination of the case.





But H Waziri and BG Zanna, counsel for the defendants, made oral bail applications, on the grounds of the administrative bail earlier granted to them by the EFCC.





Kumaliya granted Wakil and Daura bail in the sum of N30 million with two sureties in like sum.





One of the sureties, she said, must be someone at the level of a permanent secretary in the civil service, who owns a landed property in Maiduguri GRA, and must submit the title document of the asset to the registry of the court.





The judge said the bail will be revoked if the defendants fail to attend trial.





She subsequently adjourned the matter until January 13 for commencement of trial.